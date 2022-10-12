Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,190 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 61.8% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $227,000.

Shares of VBR opened at $147.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.04 and its 200-day moving average is $161.23. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

