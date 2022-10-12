Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,864 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,939,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after buying an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,488,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $212.79 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $209.59 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.54 and its 200-day moving average is $242.79.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $196.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.33.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

