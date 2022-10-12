Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,802 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

NYSE FCX opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

