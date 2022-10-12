Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 160,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 44,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 214,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,429,000. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,007,000.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average is $50.06.

