Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 110,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 67,512 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 387.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 71,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,649,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,368,000 after purchasing an additional 210,067 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

