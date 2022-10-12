Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,609 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shell by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,145,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,974,000 after buying an additional 907,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

SHEL stock opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $180.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.78. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

SHEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

