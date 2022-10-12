LCG (LCG) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.75 Million

LCG (LCG) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, LCG has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. LCG has a market cap of $9.75 million and approximately $7,550.00 worth of LCG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCG token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070314 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10749374 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About LCG

The official website for LCG is lcg-energy.com. LCG’s official Twitter account is @lcgico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LCG is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=-1.

LCG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LCG (LCG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. LCG has a current supply of 0. The last known price of LCG is 0.00399987 USD and is down -23.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7,617.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lcg-energy.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LCG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

