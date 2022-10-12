Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.95

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 16368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

Institutional Trading of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 23.3% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,969,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,900,000 after purchasing an additional 749,728 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 420.4% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,622,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 4.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,133,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,911,000 after acquiring an additional 93,820 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $14,700,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 74.8% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,146,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,236,000 after acquiring an additional 490,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

