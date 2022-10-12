LavaSwap (LAVA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $190,066.00

LavaSwap (LAVA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One LavaSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LavaSwap has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. LavaSwap has a market cap of $190,066.00 and approximately $21,737.00 worth of LavaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010820 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00051651 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070145 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10723434 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About LavaSwap

LavaSwap’s launch date was January 11th, 2021. LavaSwap’s total supply is 125,200,000 coins. LavaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LavaSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LavaSwap is www.lavaswap.com.

Buying and Selling LavaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Lava Swap is an interoperable decentralized cross-chain swap protocol powered by Huobi Eco Chain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LavaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LavaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LavaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

