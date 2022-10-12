LaunchZone (LZP) (LZP) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

LaunchZone (LZP) (LZP) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 11th. In the last seven days, LaunchZone (LZP) has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One LaunchZone (LZP) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. LaunchZone (LZP) has a market cap of $1.94 and approximately $48.00 worth of LaunchZone (LZP) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 230.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034226 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About LaunchZone (LZP)

LaunchZone (LZP)’s genesis date was July 31st, 2021. LaunchZone (LZP)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 520,000 tokens. The official website for LaunchZone (LZP) is lz.finance/home. LaunchZone (LZP)’s official Twitter account is @launchzoneann.

According to CryptoCompare, “LaunchZone (LZP) (LZP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LaunchZone (LZP) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LaunchZone (LZP) is 0.0000035 USD and is down -4.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $17.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lz.finance/home.”

