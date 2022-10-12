Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.24

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 1.242 per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Latitude Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.73, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Latitude Group Holdings Limited operates in instalments and lending business in Australia and New Zealand. It provides various installment products to support customers, the merchants, and other commercial partners. The company also offers lending products comprising credit cards, personal loans, and motor loans through commercial partners, as well as various channels, such as direct, online, and by phone.

