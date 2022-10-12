Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 18,572 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Latitude Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,572 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.33. 885,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,222,945. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average is $42.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $53.04.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.