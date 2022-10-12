Latitude Advisors LLC Reduces Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Latitude Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,833 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 5.0% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.3% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.4% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 38,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of KMX stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.22. 50,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,555. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.34 and a 200 day moving average of $91.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.47.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

