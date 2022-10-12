Latitude Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Latitude Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $302.78. 10,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,953. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $299.81 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.66.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.