Latitude Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Latitude Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,732 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,639,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 127,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 38,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 168,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after buying an additional 23,586 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SRLN stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.94. 122,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,830,458. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.