Latitude Advisors LLC Has $316,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Latitude Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,371,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,687,000 after buying an additional 644,386 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,309,000 after buying an additional 386,399 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.38.

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $2.28 on Wednesday, hitting $82.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,858. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

