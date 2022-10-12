Latitude Advisors LLC Has $273,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Latitude Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,778 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $201,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 799,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,337,000 after purchasing an additional 31,310 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.39. 676,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,834,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $239.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

