Last Survivor Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (LSC)

Last Survivor (LSC) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Last Survivor token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Last Survivor has a total market capitalization of $13,304.38 and $11,175.00 worth of Last Survivor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Last Survivor has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Last Survivor

Last Survivor launched on December 8th, 2021. Last Survivor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,131,200 tokens. Last Survivor’s official Twitter account is @lastsurvivorm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Last Survivor is https://reddit.com/r/lastsurvivorm. The official website for Last Survivor is lastsurvivor.io.

Buying and Selling Last Survivor

According to CryptoCompare, “Last Survivor (LSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Last Survivor has a current supply of 1,200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Last Survivor is 0.0004613 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $398.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lastsurvivor.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Last Survivor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Last Survivor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Last Survivor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

