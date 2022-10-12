LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Stock Price Up 5.1%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €34.55 ($35.26) and last traded at €33.44 ($34.12). Approximately 432,221 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 312,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.82 ($32.47).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.91, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €36.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.61.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

