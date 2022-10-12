Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Castellan Group bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 1.4 %

Lamar Advertising stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,376. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.39. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.59 and a 12 month high of $124.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 37.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 106.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

