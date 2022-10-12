Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Stock Price Up 20%

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 231,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 598% from the average daily volume of 33,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. The company's principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, which consists of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

