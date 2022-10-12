La Doge de Papel Trading 54.6% Higher This Week (LDDP)

La Doge de Papel (LDDP) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. La Doge de Papel has a market capitalization of $7,661.02 and approximately $48,043.00 worth of La Doge de Papel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, La Doge de Papel has traded up 54.6% against the U.S. dollar. One La Doge de Papel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

La Doge de Papel Profile

La Doge de Papel launched on November 3rd, 2021. La Doge de Papel’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,000,000,000 tokens. La Doge de Papel’s official Twitter account is @ladogedepapel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for La Doge de Papel is ladogedepapel.io.

Buying and Selling La Doge de Papel

According to CryptoCompare, “La Doge de Papel (LDDP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. La Doge de Papel has a current supply of 200,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of La Doge de Papel is 0.00000015 USD and is down -28.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $10.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ladogedepapel.io/.”

