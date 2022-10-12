La Casa De Papel Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $12,444.73 (LCDP)

La Casa De Papel (LCDP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last seven days, La Casa De Papel has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. La Casa De Papel has a total market cap of $12,444.73 and $1,551.00 worth of La Casa De Papel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One La Casa De Papel token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get La Casa De Papel alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 231.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034338 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About La Casa De Papel

La Casa De Papel was first traded on November 6th, 2021. La Casa De Papel’s total supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. La Casa De Papel’s official message board is lcdptoken.medium.com. La Casa De Papel’s official Twitter account is @lcdptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for La Casa De Papel is www.lcdptoken.com.

Buying and Selling La Casa De Papel

According to CryptoCompare, “La Casa De Papel (LCDP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. La Casa De Papel has a current supply of 2,300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of La Casa De Papel is 0.00000524 USD and is down -13.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,187.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lcdptoken.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as La Casa De Papel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire La Casa De Papel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase La Casa De Papel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for La Casa De Papel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for La Casa De Papel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.