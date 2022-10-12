L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

L.B. Foster Price Performance

Shares of FSTR stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,588. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $108.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.05. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Activity at L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.03 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 0.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William M. Thalman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $37,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,656.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSTR. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in L.B. Foster during the 4th quarter worth about $24,663,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 22,076 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 389,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 145,446 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 71,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 35,360 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L.B. Foster

(Get Rating)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.