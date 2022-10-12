Kwikswap Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $15.00 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $10,226.54 and $15.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kwikswap Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kwikswap Protocol Token Profile

KWIK uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 tokens. The official website for Kwikswap Protocol is home.kwikswap.org. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kwikswap Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kwikswapprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kwikswap Protocol’s official message board is kwikswap.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kwikswap Protocol has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 9,497,188.22016591 in circulation. The last known price of Kwikswap Protocol is 0.00106775 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://home.kwikswap.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

