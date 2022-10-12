K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €38.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($38.78) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SDF has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 5.0 %

ETR:SDF traded down €1.10 ($1.12) on Tuesday, reaching €21.09 ($21.52). 720,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.80. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €12.71 ($12.96) and a 12 month high of €36.45 ($37.19). The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

