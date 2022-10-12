KLAYswap Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $463,328.00 (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00003179 BTC on exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $16.95 million and $463,328.00 worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol launched on November 10th, 2020. KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 27,851,345 tokens. KLAYswap Protocol’s official website is klayswap.com. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @klayswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. KLAYswap Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/klayswap.

KLAYswap Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Klaytn platform. KLAYswap Protocol has a current supply of 27,851,345 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KLAYswap Protocol is 0.61537391 USD and is down -5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $773,258.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayswap.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

