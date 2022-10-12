Kineko One Day Volume Tops $1.00 (KKO)

Kineko (KKO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Kineko token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kineko has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Kineko has a total market cap of $10,022.18 and $1.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kineko Token Profile

Kineko’s genesis date was May 6th, 2021. Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 tokens. Kineko’s official message board is kinekodefi.medium.com. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @kinekodefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kineko’s official website is kineko.io.

Buying and Selling Kineko

According to CryptoCompare, “Kineko (KKO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kineko has a current supply of 50,027,060.38614176 with 9,334,291.07739002 in circulation. The last known price of Kineko is 0.00107498 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kineko.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

