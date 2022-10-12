Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after buying an additional 1,481,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after buying an additional 194,143 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,127 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,719,000 after purchasing an additional 746,907 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.7 %

KMB traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.22. The company had a trading volume of 57,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,058. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.70. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

