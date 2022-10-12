Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Decreased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 167.4% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,977,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on KMB. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $111.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

