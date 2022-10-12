Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.70% from the stock’s previous close.

KDP has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.82. 241,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,440,841. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.72 per share, with a total value of $476,588.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,944.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.72 per share, with a total value of $476,588.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,944.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 90,860 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,258 and sold 403,500 shares valued at $15,281,850. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 131,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 245,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after buying an additional 96,592 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

