Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be purchased for approximately $95.54 or 0.00500056 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $40.62 million and $3.30 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 launched on October 28th, 2020. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 425,178 tokens. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @thekeep3r and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a.

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Keep3rV1 has a current supply of 425,178. The last known price of Keep3rV1 is 95.79808431 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $3,786,261.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://keep3r.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

