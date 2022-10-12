Juggernaut Reaches Market Cap of $3.93 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (JGN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One Juggernaut token can now be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and $145,086.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,091.65 or 1.00002361 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006567 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002265 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00041385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00060678 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006304 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022846 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut is a token. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2020. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,210,416 tokens. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @jgndefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi.

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

According to CryptoCompare, “Juggernaut (JGN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Juggernaut has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 100,210,415.86298622 in circulation. The last known price of Juggernaut is 0.0395156 USD and is down -4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $278,311.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jgndefi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.