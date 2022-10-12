JSF Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of JSF Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 49.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 14,339 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 269,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 161,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.22. 16,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,212. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $95.62 and a 52 week high of $124.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.26.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

