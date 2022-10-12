JSF Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

JSF Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,812 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of JSF Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.61. 1,093,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,993,836. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

