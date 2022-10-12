JSF Financial LLC Has $498,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

JSF Financial LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 274,480.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,289,000 after acquiring an additional 258,012 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,183,000 after acquiring an additional 138,479 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,842,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,889,000 after acquiring an additional 55,518 shares during the last quarter.

IJT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.53. 1,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,249. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.93. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $144.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

