JSF Financial LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

JSF Financial LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,977 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.18. The company had a trading volume of 18,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,495. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.96 and a 52 week high of $63.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.63.

