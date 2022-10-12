JSF Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 18,010 iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWX. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $62,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $153,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $161,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $226,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,481. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $71.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.63.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

