JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,446,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,769.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,352,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,562,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS JPST remained flat at $50.07 on Wednesday. 3,524,902 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15.

