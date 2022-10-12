JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (LON:JMF) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 21.50 Per Share

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (LON:JMF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.50 ($0.26) per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of JMF opened at GBX 775 ($9.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £171.83 million and a PE ratio of 258.09. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 741.34 ($8.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,380 ($16.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 870.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 928.10.

Get JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust alerts:

About JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.