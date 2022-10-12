JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (LON:JMF) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 21.50 Per Share

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (LON:JMF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.50 ($0.26) per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of JMF opened at GBX 775 ($9.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £171.83 million and a PE ratio of 258.09. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 741.34 ($8.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,380 ($16.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 870.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 928.10.
About JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust
