JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) recently:

10/12/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $145.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/5/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $126.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $133.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $130.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/26/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $145.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/12/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $174.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $117.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/6/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $130.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

JPM traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,203,684. The stock has a market cap of $303.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

