JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Price Target to €72.00

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €70.00 ($71.43) to €72.00 ($73.47) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BAWAG Group from €70.00 ($71.43) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BAWAG Group from €73.00 ($74.49) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get BAWAG Group alerts:

BAWAG Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BWAGF remained flat at $42.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. BAWAG Group has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $46.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.37.

About BAWAG Group

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BAWAG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAWAG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.