Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives $20.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.08.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JRONY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €27.00 ($27.55) to €23.10 ($23.57) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €20.00 ($20.41) to €22.00 ($22.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of JRONY stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.12. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

