Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Short Interest Update

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Jericho Energy Ventures Stock Performance
Shares of Jericho Energy Ventures stock traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,883. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 52-week low of 0.15 and a 52-week high of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.29 and a 200 day moving average of 0.32.
Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jericho Energy Ventures (JROOF)
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Jericho Energy Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jericho Energy Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.