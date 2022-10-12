Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Short Interest Update

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Jericho Energy Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of Jericho Energy Ventures stock traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,883. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 52-week low of 0.15 and a 52-week high of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.29 and a 200 day moving average of 0.32.

Get Jericho Energy Ventures alerts:

Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields in the United States. It also invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021.

Receive News & Ratings for Jericho Energy Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jericho Energy Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.