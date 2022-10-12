Jennifer H. Taylor Sells 4,685 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $60,155.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Freshworks Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of -0.51. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $53.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.99.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $121.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 68.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its position in Freshworks by 72.3% during the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,595,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866,700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 22.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,424,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,027,000 after purchasing an additional 636,297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 13.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,105,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,835,000 after purchasing an additional 356,175 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,705,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 200.3% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,429,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,842 shares during the period. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.23.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

