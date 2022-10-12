JEDSTAR Trading Up 4.4% Over Last Week (JED)

JEDSTAR (JED) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last seven days, JEDSTAR has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One JEDSTAR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. JEDSTAR has a total market capitalization of $13,681.34 and approximately $26,696.00 worth of JEDSTAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010725 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034228 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JEDSTAR Profile

JEDSTAR’s genesis date was August 24th, 2021. JEDSTAR’s total supply is 43,002,159 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,120,000 tokens. JEDSTAR’s official website is jedstar.app. JEDSTAR’s official Twitter account is @jedstarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for JEDSTAR is https://reddit.com/r/JedStarOfficial.

Buying and Selling JEDSTAR

According to CryptoCompare, “JEDSTAR (JED) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JEDSTAR has a current supply of 0. The last known price of JEDSTAR is 0.00023819 USD and is down -35.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $141.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jedstar.app.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JEDSTAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JEDSTAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JEDSTAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

