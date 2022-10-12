JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.20

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 25102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

JBS Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.79 billion during the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 47.83% and a net margin of 6.17%.

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

