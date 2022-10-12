JB Capital LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

JB Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter worth $70,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

BATS SMMD traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,135 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.23 and a 200 day moving average of $55.84. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $45.72.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.