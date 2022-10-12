JB Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. West Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 72.4% during the second quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $66,773,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 194.1% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 270,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after acquiring an additional 178,775 shares in the last quarter.

SHYG stock opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $45.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.80.

