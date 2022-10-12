JB Capital LLC Takes $800,000 Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 123.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 847.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Newell Brands
In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Newell Brands Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.86.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Newell Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.12%.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newell Brands (NWL)
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.