JB Capital LLC Takes $800,000 Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 123.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 847.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Newell Brands Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

